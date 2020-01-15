A man fired shots after officials say an unknown individual attempted to drive away in his vehicle.
According to authorities, officers responded to the 1800 block of Toulmin Avenue in reference to the report of shots fired.
They say the victim had gone outside to start up his vehicle so that it could warm up. They say when he walked back inside his residence, he heard an unknown person(s) leaving with his vehicle.
Officials say the victim then fired shots at the vehicle and suspect(s), striking the vehicle multiple times.
Police say the vehicle came to rest at Toulmin Ave. and Carleton Ave. after striking a green truck. The unknown person(s) exited the vehicle and fled from scene. There were no reported injuries and there are no charges being filed at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.