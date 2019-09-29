MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Detectives with the Mobile Police Department were called to a home Sunday morning after a man was found dead.
Investigators said the 50-year-old's body was discovered around 5 a.m. in a home on Glenn Avenue at Emogene Street.
Police said they have not determined if his death was by natural causes or the result of foul play. The man's name has not been released.
