Man charged with shooting Baldwin County deputy appears in court

Forrest Carl Bullin (Baldwin County Jail)

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who shot a Baldwin County deputy in 2017 has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Forrest Bullin shot Corporal Mike Walker during a domestic violence investigation at Bullin's home on December 19, 2017. The jury also found Bullin guilty of first-degree domestic violence.

Investigators said Bullin pushed his girlfriend off a bridge earlier the same night and that’s why deputies had gone to his house. When deputies arrived, Bullin shot Walker in the face and chest with a shotgun.

Baldwin Co. Deputy shot near Stockton, suspect in custody

Cpl. Michael Walker (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Walker survived the shooting but suffered serious damage to his left eye.

Bullin will be sentenced on August 22.

