BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who shot a Baldwin County deputy in 2017 has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Forrest Bullin shot Corporal Mike Walker during a domestic violence investigation at Bullin's home on December 19, 2017. The jury also found Bullin guilty of first-degree domestic violence.
Investigators said Bullin pushed his girlfriend off a bridge earlier the same night and that’s why deputies had gone to his house. When deputies arrived, Bullin shot Walker in the face and chest with a shotgun.
Walker survived the shooting but suffered serious damage to his left eye.
Bullin will be sentenced on August 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.