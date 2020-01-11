WILMER, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a man and left his body lying on a Wilmer road Saturday morning.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Josh R. Manuel was found on Starlight Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says Manuel was shot to death and is investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
