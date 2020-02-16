FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- An 85-year-old man is facing DUI charges after police said he hit another man with his car after a Mardi Gras parade.
It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in Fairhope following the Knights of Ecor Rouge parade.
According to investigators, 85-year-old Frederick Coleman was driving under the influence when he struck the victim near Section Street. Police said more charges are possible as investigators learn more about the incident.
Fairhope Police said they did not have details about the victim's condition, but a witness told FOX10 News that the man was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.
