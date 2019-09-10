MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a close call Tuesday morning for a man who apparently spent the night sleeping in a dumpster behind the shopping center on Florida Street at Old Shell Road.
According to police, the man was in the dumpster when it was emptied into a Waste Management truck around 8 a.m. The driver of the truck noticed the man when he saw movement on a video screen connected to a camera in the back of the truck.
Waste Management said the driver first noticed cardboard shuffling, and then the man's hand appear on the screen as he dug himself out of the trash that was on top of him. The driver shut the truck down to keep from injuring the man and called for help.
Mobile Fire-Rescue teams responded and pulled the man from the truck. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
In a press release, Waste Management said it "would also like to remind the community of the dangers associated with seeking shelter in waste containers, and we ask all to be mindful that waste containers should never be used as shelter."
