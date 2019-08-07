MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 29-year-old man is in custody in Mobile for allegedly committing an armed carjacking of a Jackson County Fire Department truck, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says that around 6 p.m. Tuesday deputies and fire department personnel responded to a vehicle crash at Forts Lake Road and Constitution. The Sheriff's Departments says in a news release that a truck driven by Jesiah Cady of Jackson, Miss., had rolled over off the roadway.
Fire personnel gave Cady a ride into Alabama, according to the news release.
The sheriff says that during the ride Cady threatened the fire department personnel with a weapon.
The firefighters were able to get out of the truck, and Cady tuck off in the vehicle headed into Alabama, the news release states.
It was minutes later when Mobile County sheriff's deputies found the truck and Cady at a trailer park, the news release says. It states Cady was taken into custody without further incident.
The truck was returned to the fire department in Jackson County.
Mobile County Metro Jail records show Cady is being held on charges of first-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.