MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a man was killed when he crashed into a tree that had fallen across the road near Packards Bend.
Investigators said 60-year-old Bobby Early Weatherly of Lower Peach Tree was driving on Monroe County Road 49 when he hit the tree around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
According to Troopers, Weatherly's 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the road after striking the tree, then hit an embankment and caught fire.
State Troopers said they are still investigating what led up to the crash.
