MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 98 Saturday night.
Investigators said 30-year-old Nino Prisco was trying to cross the highway near Charmingdale Drive just west of Mobile. According to troopers, Prisco was struck by a Mercedes-Benz SUV around 11:30 p.m.
Prisco was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.