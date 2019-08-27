MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was killed and an elderly woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Mobile.
Police officers were called to Chin Street around 5:45 p.m. shortly after the shots were fired.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the first shots were fired into the home of a 78-year-old woman. Battiste said the woman, identified as Ella Heidelberg, was hit in the face by bullets or broken glass. She was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Investigators said someone returned fire and shot and killed a 55-year-old man. He has been identified as Colice Hunter.
Battiste believes Hunter and two other people fired shots during the incident. He said the other shooters have not been arrested, but officers have detained two people at the scene for questioning.
MPD homicide detectives are also on the scene interviewing witnesses.
