GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA)- A Louisiana man died Saturday morning in an ATV accident at an off-road park in George County.
The sheriff's office said the 32-year-old victim died around 5 a.m. at Red Creek Off-Road on Vestry Road in the Vestry community
According to investigators, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
