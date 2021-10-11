GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA)- A Louisiana man died Saturday morning in an ATV accident at an off-road park in George County.

The sheriff's office said the 32-year-old victim died around 5 a.m. at Red Creek Off-Road on Vestry Road in the Vestry community

According to investigators, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.