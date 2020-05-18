ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A 60-year-old man was killed Sunday night while crossing a highway in a motorized wheelchair, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP says it happened just before 10 p.m.
According to the agency, the man was crossing U.S. 29 at Kenmore Road in a motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle.
The wheelchair-bound pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
