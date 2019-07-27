ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was killed in an early morning house fire in Orange Beach.
Firefighters were called to Holley Lane around 3 a.m. Saturday, July 27. When crews arrived on the scene they found four of the five people who were in the building had escaped the fire. The fifth person was found dead inside the house.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Orange Beach Fire officials said that one of the four people who escaped the fire was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
