JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A man was killed Monday on Interstate 10 after an apparent road rage shooting in Jackson County, Mississippi.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Brandon Box of Gulfport.
Officers were called to I-10 near the Ocean Springs exit after shots were fired around 4:30 p.m.
Witnesses told investigators that the victim was driving a Ram truck pulling a trailer when he was involved in an incident with someone driving a car with Louisiana plates. They said the road rage went on for nearly 20 miles in the westbound lanes of the interstate.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the driver of the other vehicle fired several shots at the Ram truck near mile marker 51 and the victim was hit once. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the gunman continued west on I-10.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228-396-7400 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
