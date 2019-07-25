Mobile police identified the man killed while walking across the street Wednesday night on Cottage Hill as 39-year-old Dylan Giles.
Investigators said they responded around 9:29 pm to the area on Cottage Hill Road near Raines Drive where they found Giles laying in the roadway.
"I get outside I see police, firefighters, an ambulance and what not. So I walk around of it, a few minutes later and I see a body bag," said Christopher Lyles who lives across the street from where it happened. Lyles heard the car's tires screech.
Detectives said Giles was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did remain on scene. That person pulled over and called police.
Giles posted a picture of his food at Waffle House at 9:10 pm. The post didn't have words, it was just a picture of what appears to have been his last meal. Employees at Waffle House said, he was a regular there.
"How he just chilling eating and all of a sudden he walks across the street and just...," Lyles pondered.
Lyles added that he's walked across the street in the same spot before and it's simply not safe.
"It's just crazy because we don't really have no bright street lights to see nobody and you know anything could've happened," Lyles explained.
Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there was another accident in the same location hours later around 4 am. Officials said one person was injured and treated for traumatic injuries.
