CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a Jackson man died Sunday, July 21, when a tree fell on his pickup truck while he was driving.
Investigators said Clinton Anthony Green, 36, was heading south on Highway 43 when the tree fell across the cab of his Chevrolet Silverado near the 83 mile marker.
Green was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are still investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.