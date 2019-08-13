MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase in Mobile ended with the suspect crashing in the yard of a home on Mott Drive in Toulminville.
Officers started chasing the Blue Honda Accord near the corner of Dauphin Street and Broad Street after they witnessed the car back into another vehicle.
The driver refused to stop and led officers to the area of St. Stephens Road and Mott Drive where the driver hit a tree and bailed from the vehicle.
Police captured the man as he ran from the wrecked car. His name has not been released.
