MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A fender bender escalated into a brutal attack when a man was pistol whipped and robbed near a busy intersection in midtown Mobile on Monday.
The victim was attacked so viciously he has bruising and 16 stitches in his face.
The victim tells Fox10 News he was driving behind a car on Florida St. shortly after noon when the other driver stopped off to the side of Springhill Ave.
The victim says he drove around the car and turned onto Wingfield Dr.
When he looked in his rear view mirror he saw the other guy waving and yelling at him out of his window trying to get his attention.
Before he could even get out of his truck to figure out what was going on the victim says the man was in his face with a gun.
The suspect snatched him by his shirt collar, pulling the victim out of his truck so hard his neck was bruised.
The victim says the guy pistol whipped him with the revolver, demanding money and threatened to kill him multiple times.
The suspect took off when a woman pulled up to see the two in the middle of the street and called police.
Neighbors say it’s scary knowing something like this can happen to anyone.
“I'm shocked really to hear that that kind of violence occurred so close to our house. I mean, there’s little kids playing in the yard right here just a block from where that occurred,” said Don Wheeler who lives in the area.
The victim says he’s confident Mobile police will catch the suspect.
We will update this story if an arrest is made.
