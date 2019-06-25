MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man who randomly attacked a mother and her child visiting a Mobile library last year has pleaded guilty to the crime. But he won't spend much time behind bars.
Court documents show that Mujahid Assad was sentenced to ten years in prison, but the sentence was split and he'll only serve one year in Mobile County Metro Jail.
It was late in October 2018 when a mother and her young child were at the Ben May Public Library in Downtown Mobile. Little did they know the terror they would go through that day.
Surveillance cameras show the woman and child bolt out of the library followed closely by Assad. He was chasing them with a metal pole before throwing it at them.
The mother and child were hit, but not seriously injured. Police said the attack was random and Assad seemingly just snapped.
Monday, Assad pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. Once he's released in November, Assad will then spend three years on probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.