MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police believe a man robbed two people within 20 minutes Monday night.
The first crime happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lancaster Drive off of McGregor Avenue. A woman told officers she was approached by a man who asked to use her phone.
The woman said she thought the man's vehicle had broken down so she gave him her phone. The man then pulled out a gun and took the woman's key. She ran away as the robber fled the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado.
Around 7:55 p.m., the suspect pulled up to a business on the West I-65 Service Road and carjacked a man, stealing a Mercury Sable. The suspect is still on the run.
The Silverado was left and the scene and found to have been reported stolen from another area.
There were no reported injuries in the robberies.
