GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A man's body was discovered Friday morning floating in Lake Shelby within Gulf State Park, according to Gulf Shores police.
Gulf Shores Police Lt. Bill Cowan told FOX10 News detectives are on scene conducting a death investigation. He said the body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. by a boater.
It was reported that an alligator was discovered near the body. But Cowan said, ”No reason to believe this was an alligator attack. Alligators live in Lake Shelby, so I can’t say this was a result of anything like that.”
Lake Shelby is a 750-acre freshwater lake located within Gulf State Park. Gulf Shores police and Gulf Shores Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene.
The deceased man has not been identified, police said. Detectives will rely on the coroner and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death, police said.
Gulf State Park spokesman Gary Ellis told FOX10 News the man appears to be middle-aged. His body was found in the northwest corner of the lake, he said.
Ellis said officials are uncertain if the man was a local resident or a visitor to the area. No missing person reports have been filed, and there is no reason to belive another person is in the water, he said.
GSPD Sgt. Jason Woodruff said life guards and fire department units responded first, with police on scene subsequently to conduct the death investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Nate Harris at 251-968-2431.
