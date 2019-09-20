Nicholas Tyler is the man who rescued the teenager driving the car that sunk into a drain canal off Dauphin Street.
FOX 10 news was sent the dramatic video Thursday from a viewer. It happened Thursday evening, when flooding rain filled parts of the Port City.
The video was one of the most breathtaking videos sent in to FOX 10 news Thursday. It shows a very scary scene where the teenage driver's car flips into the water. You can see Tyler rescuing him.
"We were working construction so we were thinking hey its going to be a regular day, out in the sun and then the rain came we were all excited and then everything went crazy," Tyler told FOX 10 news.
Tyler said it was the teenager who was driving the car's first day on the job with him at Smith's Electric. Things were going well for him and then the rain started.
"All of a sudden one of our friends, who we didn't even realize what was going off until 2 seconds later, drove off into the ditch and that's when just everything went blank and then next thing you know I'm in the car trying to pull somebody out real fast," he explained.
Tyler said there was so much water it was hard for any driver to see.
"You could not, there was no way, you could tell there was a road and then a ditch," he said. "Once I started to see it sink, I was like okay, I need to run over and grab him real quick. By that time, the car was already half way down."
That's when Tyler ran over and jumped into the water to get the driver out. It was a very difficult task. He said there was certainly some divine intervention.
"All I can say is God must've been on my side, honestly becasue when we tried to open the door initially, I pulled on it, pulled on the handle to open it up and he stuck his hands out. Next thing you know water rushing in, pushing the door away from us. He gets his body out just a little bit and gave me enough room to put my foot on the door. I said it had to have been God helping me," Tyler explained.
He's a bit modest about what he did and he was back on the job Friday. Tyler said he's just happy to have helped.
He credits his Mom and Dad and other family members for instilling in him the instinct to help.
Now, he's being hailed a hero.
"It definitely felt good saving somebody that is definitely for sure," he added.
