Mobile Police are still searching for answers in the shooting death of a 17 year old, across the street from a popular park where young children play.
Police identify the victim as Tydarious Jones
The shooting happened on Rickarby Street off Dauphin Island Parkway.
People in the area talked of seeing the victim in the street and even bullets that hit their home.
There have been no arrests yet in a case that has shaken a neighborhood.
Mobile Police put down evidence markers in Rickarby Park shortly before 7:00 pm Tuesday.
Witnesses said two people got out of a car and fired about six shots before speeding off.
The victim, who police say is 17-year old Tydarious Jones, had been shot several times.
Vernon Coleman, who lives next door, said, "I seen him out there playing basketball, but I didn't know him."
Coleman has a couple of bullet holes in the side of his house.
He said, "We were sitting eating dinner and heard all the gunshots, went to the windows and saw people running through my yard and, when we went out there, he was laying down there."
Coleman has a surveillance camera at the front of his house, but says it wasn't working yesterday.
Maldothia Harmon lives around the corner and says she didn't know the victim.
Harmon said, "I was at the door fixing to open the door when I heard the shots, and then I opened the door and looked over across the street and, at first, I thought it was a piece of cardboard, and I looked again and I started screaming: somebody call police."
A woman named Angie who also lives around the corner says she didn't know the victim, but heard he came from another neighborhood.
She said, "I was in the house, I was watching TV and I had heard some shots."
People we talked to in the area say they've heard gun shots in the neighborhood before and worry about young children playing at Rickarby Park.
There's even a sign at the recreation center at the park saying "No Weapons Allowed."
Their concerns: safety, and guns.
Angie said, "We've got the park there for the children, they're re-doing it. I've got four grandchildren that play over there each and every day. And that's what I worry about: my grandchildren."
When asked what he thought about the situation, Coleman said, "I think they don't need to pick up a gun. The NRA is..., there's no need for them to have access to automatic weapons, AR-15s, all this kind of stuff."
And when asked what she would like to see done, Harmon said, "Guns, guns, and there's a lot of teenagers getting a hold of guns here."
