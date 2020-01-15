MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said there was a hit and run involving an electric scooter in downtown Mobile.
According to investigators, a man told officers he was hit by two teenaged girls riding scooters on Dauphin Street near Franklin Street. The man told police that after he was hit, the girls laughed at him and did not stop to help.
Police have not identified the girls.
