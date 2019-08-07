According to the Mobile County District Attorney's office, 51-year-old Michael Jerome Hobson has been sentenced for the attempted rape of a 95-year-old.
Hobson was sentenced to, "20 years split to serve five years with the balance suspended for three year formal probation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.