MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Florida man was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted on kidnapping and human trafficking charges.

In January 2019, Tee-Henry Currens, 22, kidnapped a woman who was working as a prostitute in Jacksonville. The victim said Currens was a client of the woman before he offered to work as her driver and provide her security.

The victim said Currens became abusive and forced her to meet and have sex with clients and would keep all of the money. She said he would threaten to beat her if she refused.

On March 1, 2019, Currens was driving to Mobile where he planned to force her to meet with clients during Mardi Gras. When he stopped at a gas station in Robertsdale, the woman escaped and was able to call 911 and tell police that she had been kidnapped.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Currens. Investigators said the victim had bruising on her head, face, and legs consistent with an assault.

While he was interviewed by detectives, Currens admitted to the crime. He was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison "for the violation of 18 United States Code 2421-- Transporting Any Individual in Interstate Commerce Intending to that Individual Engage in Prostitution."