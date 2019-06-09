Man shot after answering his front door in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot Sunday after answering the front door of his home on Wellington Street.
Officers were called to the scene around 11:20 a.m. where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The victim told police two strangers knocked on his door and asked to see someone who does not live there. When the victim told the men that he didn't know the person, he said they started shooting at him.
The shooters fled the scene and are still on the run. Police said the victim was unable to give a good description of his attackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.