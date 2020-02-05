MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot and killed after he confronted a hit-and-run driver off of Dauphin Island Parkway Tuesday night.
According to investigators, 35-year-old Patrick Edwards was involved in a wreck with another vehicle and the driver did not stop. Police said Edwards followed the other vehicle to Gulf Field Drive and confronted the suspect. That's where, according to detectives, Edwards was shot by the suspect.
Edwards attempted to drive off and wrecked his vehicle on Central Drive and died at the scene. His wife was with him during the incident and was not injured.
Police have not announced any arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.