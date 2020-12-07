Police said someone shot and killed a man Sunday in Satsuma.
Officers were called to Bayou Avenue East and found 49-year-old Brent Allen suffering from wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 251-675-0151. The department said you can also text tips to 251-620-6016.
