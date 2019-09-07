The Mobile Police Department have identified the victim of an early morning shooting.
Police say the victim is 26-year-old Johnathan Einhellig. Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Lyndon Hunter for the crime. Hunter, who turned himself in, has been charged with murder and possession of an altered firearm.
According to MPD Spokesman Cpl. LaDerrick Dubose the shooting happened at approximately 7:17 a.m. at the Knollwood Apartments which is located on Knollwood Drive.
Upon arrival, Cpl. Dubose says officers found a male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
