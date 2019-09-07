The Mobile Police Department is investigating after reports of a shooting. According to MPD Spokesman Cpl. LaDerrick Dubose the shooting happened at the Knollwood Apartments which is located on Knollwood Drive.
Upon arrival, Cpl. Dubose says officers found a male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is deceased and this is an active investigation. Additional information will released once it becomes available.
