Man shot and killed on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot and killed Thursday evening on Dauphin Island Parkway.
Officers were called to DIP at Cedar Point Road around 5:20 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from his wounds.
His name has not been released and no suspects are in custody.
