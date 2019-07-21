MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Jefferson Place Apartments on Texas Street around 1:15 p.m. on July 21. When investigators arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. His name has not been released and investigators said his condition is currently unknown.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
