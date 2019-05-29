MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a boarding home in Mobile.
Officers were called to the corner of Broad Street and Augusta Street around 5 p.m.
Witnesses told FOX10 News the male victim ran across the street after being shot about three times. According to investigators, he was taken to Mobile Infirmary in a private vehicle with "very serious and life-threatening" injuries.
A nearby home was caught in the cross-hairs, it was hit with a stray bullet.
"I wasn't sure initially where the bullet ended up we kind of traced it through the wall and saw another area," said Nick Chamblee. "I thought it might have continued still through maybe the ceiling."
Chamblee and his wife were not home when the shooting happened at a boarding home across the street.
"I kind of put my finger in the hole in the column and kind of could feel something in there," he said. "I got some pliers and pulled it out."
The victim has not been identified and a suspect is not in custody.
