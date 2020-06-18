MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -
Mobile Police said a man was shot Thursday at a home on Raven Drive.
Officers arrived just before 8 a.m. after there was a 911 hangup from the house. Operators said they heard a dispute in the background before the call cut off.
When police went to the house, they found out someone had been shot and rushed to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Investigators said he is expected to survive.
According to detectives, the victim would not tell them who shot him.
