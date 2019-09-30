MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police were called to a gas station in Mobile after a shooting Monday afternoon.
The call came in around 1:30 p.m. from a store on the corner of Broad Street and Texas Street.
According to investigators, a man and a woman got into an argument at the store. Police said the argument escalated and the woman pulled a gun and shot the man.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the woman ran from the gas station after the shooting and has not been arrested.
