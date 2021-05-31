MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot Monday evening while arguing with a family member.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nicholas Lane just off of Dauphin Island Parkway.
Investigators said the man's injuries are life-threatening. Police officers at the scene said the gunman is not in custody.
No names have been released.
