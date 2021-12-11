SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting in Semmes that left one man injured.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot in the leg while emptying trash in the Walmart parking lot.
No known suspects or motive for the shooting have been released.
FOX10 News will pass along any updates as they become available.
