On February 21, 2020, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Boatyard Landing in the Stockton community to investigate the report of a shooting.
Officials say to date the investigation indicates that several residents were enjoying a bonfire when an argument started. They say the argument intensified, and Sean Kelly began firing his pistol into the air. The victim in this case, approached Kelly and was shot multiple times. Authorities say the victim and witnesses tackled Kelly and used force to take the firearm away from him.
According to authorities, Kelly fled into the flooded areas near the Alabama river prior to deputies arriving. While processing the scene, Kelly was located and arrested. He was transported to North Baldwin Medical Center for injuries sustained during the initial altercation.
Officials say Kelly was treated for minor injuries and released before being booked at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on the charge of Assault in the First Degree.
The victim was taken by helicopter to University Hospital in Mobile. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter and the case will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.