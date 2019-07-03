MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Maysville community.
It happened late Tuesday night near Duval and Sumner streets.
Officials say a 47-year-old man was shot multiple times.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
We have calls into police to get more information about the victim and what may have led to the shooting.
