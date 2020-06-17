MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to Hurtel Street around 10:20 a.m. after getting calls of gunfire in the area. Police found the victim near the old Mae Eanes Middle School building. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.
Officers do not have a suspect in custody.
