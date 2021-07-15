FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. --The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for 19 year old John William Galvao-Sahb for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting of a Fort Walton Beach man on March 17.

48 year old Earnest Riggs was shot inside his rental work truck while parked in the street at Capri Commons Mobile Home Park near Fort Walton Beach.

OCSO investigators want to talk to Galvao-Sahb and are asking anyone with information on him to please call 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers via 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Mobile application.