CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County deputies said a man was stabbed in the neck during a fight in Citronelle Monday night.

Investigators were called to Mayfield Road around 9 p.m. and found the victim suffering from cuts to the neck and hands. He told deputies that he was in a fight with his roommate when they attacked him with a knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The suspect is in custody but their name has not been released.