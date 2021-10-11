CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County deputies said a man was stabbed in the neck during a fight in Citronelle Monday night.
Investigators were called to Mayfield Road around 9 p.m. and found the victim suffering from cuts to the neck and hands. He told deputies that he was in a fight with his roommate when they attacked him with a knife.
The victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The suspect is in custody but their name has not been released.
