MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Billy Smith spoke to FOX10 News from his hospital bed.
He was in so much pain he could barely talk after being stabbed several times Monday night.
Police say 62-year-old James Levert Bates is suspected of pulling a knife on Smith and slashing him during an argument.
However, the victim says there was no argument when he had his back to Bates before the attack.
His wife told Fox10 he was stabbed in a wooded area of a parking lot across the street from the Dollar Tree where he ran to get help.
For the second time this year, Smith has survived an event that could have killed him.
Not far from the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road where he was stabbed, he was hit by a car back in February.
"He basically slid across the street like a rag doll and that's what made everybody stop."
Smith is again recovering in the hospital.
Bates is charged with second-degree assault.
