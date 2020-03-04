OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA0 - A man who climbed onto a home’s rooftop near Fort Walton Beach and began stomping around ultimately had to be pepper sprayed and tased to get him to comply with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say 25-year old Daniel Forgione is charged with aggravated assault, felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They say deputies were called to a home on Opp Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. after the frightened homeowner said someone was stomping around on her sunroom roof causing structural damage.
A neighbor saw Forgione pulling away vinyl siding and kicking the chimney repeatedly.
Authorities say when confronted, the neighbor said Forgione armed himself with a long pole with a three pronged garden tool and thrust it at him.
They say Forgione remained on the roof yelling and screaming until deputies removed him by force. After being taken into custody they found a metal tin in his pants pocket that contained suspected fentanyl.
Damage to the victim’s home was estimated at $5000.
