Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue confirmed that a 28-year-old man was struck by lightning in a Gulf Shores neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the victim was working construction in a new Craft Farms Subdivision when he was struck. They say he went into cardiac arrest.
Officials say the man was rushed to the South Baldwin Medical Center in critical condition. His condition is unknown.
This is a developing story.
