PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – A man is fighting for his life after being struck by lightning on the roof of a Prichard home Sunday.
Family identified the victim as 59-year-old Charles Jackson Jr. His sister says he was working on his parents’ roof on Shelby Street when the bolt of lightning struck him, shaking the entire house. The lightning almost caved in a portion of the roof, leaving insulation and wood scattered throughout one of the home’s rooms.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says Jackson went into cardiac arrest after being struck and was unresponsive when an ambulance arrived, but he regained a pulse on his way to the hospital.
As of Sunday afternoon, family says Jackson is on life support.
The location of the lightning strike is also the address listed for a local food truck, called Plucking Good Chicken.
