MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man driving a stolen Mobile Fire-Rescue ambulance led Mobile police officers on a chase through Midtown Mobile Friday morning.
This happened at about 8 a.m., and police chased the MFRD vehicle through the Carlen neighborhood on Emogene Street.
At around 8:10 a.m., the MFRD vehicle -- Rescue 3 -- was stopped at Emogene and Williams Street.
Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody then, and there was no patient inside the ambulance when it was stolen.
An empty stretcher fell from the truck at Emogene and Pinehill Drive, during the chase.
The ambulance caused an accident at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street that resulted in three people being sent to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
The suspect took the ambulance from Mobile Infirmary and took it on a joy ride, according to MFRD.
It all started in the early morning hours, when police responded to a Subway restaurant at 1411 Springhill Ave. to investigate an attempted burglary, according to Mobile police.
Upon arrival, officers located a man outside with minor cuts and scratches to his arms. Officers also discovered cracked windows and broken glass at the location.
The would-be burgler was unable to make entry, police said.
He was subsequently transported to a police precinct to be interviewed. At some point during the interview with police, the suspect became ill and medical attention was requested, police said.
During the investigation, investigators determined the suspect had only committed a misdemeanor and he was transported by private ambulance service to the hospital, police said.
It was once at the hospital when he exited the private ambulance and took possession of a Mobile Fire-Rescue vehicle, police said.
He then fled in the vehicle, and officers later spotted the vehicle and pursued it, police said.
Prior to the vehicle being stopped, at lease one shot was fired by police, according to the MPD. There were no reported injuries as a result of the shot fired.
After the suspect was taken into custody following the pursuit, he was then transported to the hospital and will be guarded until he is arrested and transported to jail, according to police.
