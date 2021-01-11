ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Robertsdale Police say on Friday, January 8th at 4:31 am, police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Nebraska Street for the report of a burglary.
They say the victim woke up to find an unknown subject inside his residence.
According to police, when the victim returned to his bedroom and called the police, the intruder ran from the residence.
They say the intruder then took the victim’s vehicle and left the area. The victim was not harmed during the encounter.
The vehicle has since been recovered by Hancock Mississippi Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Hancock Sheriff’s Department arrested Mark Rew for being in possession of the stolen vehicle. Rew is a person of interest in the burglary.
Robertsdale Police Department is continuing the investigation at this time.
