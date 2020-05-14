PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Deputies in Escambia County, Florida are searching for a man accused of firing shots at someone who cut him off in traffic.
Investigators were called to a gas station on Pine Forest Road near Interstate 10 on Wednesday, May 13.
According to deputies, William David Nicholson II followed a vehicle to the gas station and fired two shots at the driver. The victim told investigators that they had accidentally cut Nicholson off on the road.
The sheriff's office said the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was treated at a local hospital.
Nicholson is now wanted on charges including aggravated battery, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was last seen driving a green KIA SUV with Florida license plate number Z93OUE.
Anyone who knows where Nicholson may be hiding is asked to call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867 or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.